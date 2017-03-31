'CourtBot' App Launches To Help Tulsans Avoid Failure-To-Appear - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

'CourtBot' App Launches To Help Tulsans Avoid Failure-To-Appear Fines

Posted: Updated:
By: Annie Chang, News On 6
Bio
Connect
Biography
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Code For Tulsa launched its version of CourtBot this week.

The app is intended to help anyone with a criminal felony or criminal misdemeanor keep track of their case from their phone. This could be as small as a parking citation.

2/7/2017 Related Story: New App Could Save Tulsans Money, Keep Some Out Of Jail

But small citations can lead to failure-to-appear or failure-to-pay charges and fines quickly, especially for offenders who aren't able to stay updated with Tulsa County's court system.

Those fines can prove crushing for those who live paycheck-to-paycheck.

The app is meant to keep those offenders out of jail by keeping them updated, sending them text reminders of when to show up in court.

If you'd like to sign up for CourtBot, text your case number to (918) 992-3222, then follow the directions.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.