'CourtBot' App Launches To Help Tulsans Avoid Failure-To-Appear Fines

Code For Tulsa launched its version of CourtBot this week.

The app is intended to help anyone with a criminal felony or criminal misdemeanor keep track of their case from their phone. This could be as small as a parking citation.

2/7/2017 Related Story: New App Could Save Tulsans Money, Keep Some Out Of Jail

But small citations can lead to failure-to-appear or failure-to-pay charges and fines quickly, especially for offenders who aren't able to stay updated with Tulsa County's court system.

Those fines can prove crushing for those who live paycheck-to-paycheck.

The app is meant to keep those offenders out of jail by keeping them updated, sending them text reminders of when to show up in court.

If you'd like to sign up for CourtBot, text your case number to (918) 992-3222, then follow the directions.