Driver Arrested For DUI At Tulsa County Crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol arrested a 30-year-old driver on a DUI complaint early Saturday after they say he slammed his Ford Taurus into a tree.

Troopers said a neighbor called 911 to report the crash in the 6300 block of West Edison at about 3:15 a.m.

In the report, the OHP arrived to find Zachary Adams of Cleveland with a strong odor of alcohol on his breath sitting in his car.

Adams was taken to a Tulsa hospital to be checked out then booked into the Tulsa County Jail.