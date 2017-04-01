Two Men Rob Tulsa QuikTrip Armed With A Knife

Police say a clerk was not injured when two men robbed a Tulsa QuikTrip store with a knife early Saturday.

At 3:50 a.m., officers were called to the store in the 12900 block of East 21st Street about an armed robbery.

The clerk, who was the only one in the store at the time, told police the two men entered and demanded money.

Police said after the pair got the cash, both ran south from the store.