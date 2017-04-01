Fire Trucks Line Roads At Funeral For Ochelata 8 Year Old

Dozens of fire trucks lined Washington County roads for the funeral of an eight-year-old Ochelata boy Friday afternoon.

Kade Minor was killed in an accidental shooting on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at an Ochelata home.

Several News On 6 viewers, including Sami Thornbrugh, sent us photos of fire trucks lined up for the procession to the cemetery following his funeral.

Washington County Sheriff's deputies say a 15-year-old boy was showing the gun to Kade when the shotgun fell over and discharged, killing Kade.

The Caney Valley school district in Ramona closed Friday so its high school gym could be used for Kade's funeral.