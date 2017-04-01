Fire Trucks Line Roads At Funeral For Ochelata 8 Year Old

Three suspects in a Thursday night homicide near Admiral and Highway 169 were arrested Sunday afternoon. The shooting left 18-year-old Keely Birch dead in the parking lot of the Addison Apartments.More >>
Three suspects in a Thursday night homicide near Admiral and Highway 169 were arrested Sunday afternoon. The shooting left 18-year-old Keely Birch dead in the parking lot of the Addison Apartments.More >>
A boat with two people on it caught fire Sunday at Lake Tenkiller.More >>
A boat with two people on it caught fire Sunday at Lake Tenkiller.More >>
Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.
Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!