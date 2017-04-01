Autopsy: McAlester Man Was Dead Before Being Decapitated In New Mexico

An autopsy report shows an Oklahoma man found decapitated and mutilated behind an Albuquerque Walmart last December was dead before his head was cut off.

The Albuquerque Journal says the autopsy report was released Friday by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

The report indicates 42-year-old Clifford Miller died from seven stab wounds to his torso, including multiple stab wounds to his back, abdomen and chest.

His body also showed cuts and bruises and multiple smaller wounds.

Miller reportedly moved to Albuquerque from McAlester for work and became homeless when the work dried up.

In Oklahoma, Clifford Miller had an extensive arrest record.

Police still are investigating the killing and looking for a suspect in the case.

