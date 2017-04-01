Beautiful Weather Day Across Eastern Oklahoma

We’re kicking off the weekend in style with some beautiful Saturday weather ahead, but rain chances are looming for the second half of the weekend!

Sunshine will be more plentiful across the majority of Green Country today, which will help us warm up very quickly. Clouds will begin to increase again by the later afternoon hours, but before that happens our highs look to climb well into the mid to upper 70's across northeast Oklahoma this afternoon with some low 80's across southeast Oklahoma!

Those increasing clouds late in the day are the first signs of the storm system due to bring us more chances for rain over the next few days. A few scattered showers could impact areas west of Tulsa later this evening, with showers and storms becoming more likely from midnight through sunrise Sunday morning across areas from Tulsa to the northwest. The severe weather threat is rather low this time around, but a strong storm with hail or gusty winds can’t be ruled out.

The first round of rain very early Sunday looks to mainly miss our eastern and southeastern counties, but don’t worry: The next round of rain will shift from south-to-north across Green Country from late afternoon Sunday into the evening hours Sunday, and this round looks to be much more widespread across our viewing area. Once again the severe weather threat will be low, but some locally heavy rains will be possible by Sunday evening.

Showers and a few storms will continue to wrap around the back side of this low pressure system into eastern Oklahoma on Monday, with rain continuing through Monday morning into early Monday afternoon before exiting the state. We’re hopeful that most locations in our viewing area should see a half inch to an inch of rain by the time it’s all said and done, with some locally heavier amounts most likely across southeast Oklahoma.

Much warmer weather looks to surge back into Green Country on Tuesday, which will set the stage for a window of severe storms late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. We’ll be watching this closely! Following that storm system, a few days of chillier air look to settle back in by mid to late next week, and it wouldn’t be totally out of the question for some frosty mornings by then as well.