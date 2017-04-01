Beautiful Weather Day Across Eastern Oklahoma - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Beautiful Weather Day Across Eastern Oklahoma

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

We’re kicking off the weekend in style with some beautiful Saturday weather ahead, but rain chances are looming for the second half of the weekend!

Sunshine will be more plentiful across the majority of Green Country today, which will help us warm up very quickly. Clouds will begin to increase again by the later afternoon hours, but before that happens our highs look to climb well into the mid to upper 70's across northeast Oklahoma this afternoon with some low 80's across southeast Oklahoma!

Those increasing clouds late in the day are the first signs of the storm system due to bring us more chances for rain over the next few days. A few scattered showers could impact areas west of Tulsa later this evening, with showers and storms becoming more likely from midnight through sunrise Sunday morning across areas from Tulsa to the northwest. The severe weather threat is rather low this time around, but a strong storm with hail or gusty winds can’t be ruled out.

WARN Interactive Radar

The first round of rain very early Sunday looks to mainly miss our eastern and southeastern counties, but don’t worry: The next round of rain will shift from south-to-north across Green Country from late afternoon Sunday into the evening hours Sunday, and this round looks to be much more widespread across our viewing area. Once again the severe weather threat will be low, but some locally heavy rains will be possible by Sunday evening.

Weather Alerts

Showers and a few storms will continue to wrap around the back side of this low pressure system into eastern Oklahoma on Monday, with rain continuing through Monday morning into early Monday afternoon before exiting the state. We’re hopeful that most locations in our viewing area should see a half inch to an inch of rain by the time it’s all said and done, with some locally heavier amounts most likely across southeast Oklahoma.

NewsOn6.com Weather Apps

Much warmer weather looks to surge back into Green Country on Tuesday, which will set the stage for a window of severe storms late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. We’ll be watching this closely! Following that storm system, a few days of chillier air look to settle back in by mid to late next week, and it wouldn’t be totally out of the question for some frosty mornings by then as well.

  • Travis Meyer's BlogMore>>

  • What A Storm!

    What A Storm!

    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>
    Well that was one wild 10 day runs with Oklahoma weather! Record snow of 27" @ Spavinaw and a record state low of -31 in Nowata.More >>

  • SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    SHORT COLD BLAST THIS TIME

    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>
    Our strong, but little, storm system that brought cold rain, wind and falling temperatures to Green Country is moving out.More >>

Special Features

Bus Stop Forecast

Wondering if you’ll need rain gear for you morning bus trip or afternoon ride home? Ask Alan!

Weather 101

Learn more about weather events that affect Oklahomans

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Radars

    See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

  • Osage SkyNews 6

    When there is breaking news across the state Osage SkyNews 6 can be first on the scene.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.