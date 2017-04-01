Jury Finds Tulsa Teen Guilty Of First Degree Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Jury Finds Tulsa Teen Guilty Of First Degree Murder

TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Tulsa County jury is recommending an 18-year man be sentenced to life in prison after they found him guilty of first-degree murder Friday afternoon.

William Campbell was charged with shooting and killing 33-year-old Craig Wingard in 2015.

7/22/2015 Related Story: Police Chase, Arrest Woman Wanted In Tulsa Murder

Formal sentencing for Campbell is set for April 12th.

Two others, including his father, Jeremy Campbell, 44, and Sarah Peters, 34, are charged with accessory after the fact. Their trials are set for May 15th.

