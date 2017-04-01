Fresh Clues Sought In Sand Springs Man's 2012 Disappearance

Four and a half years after a 36-year-old Sand Springs man disappeared, authorities hope someone will come forward and give them a fresh lead in the case.

Jarral Osburn was last seen at a Walgreens store in Owasso on August 25th, 2012.

His car, a blue 1994 Oldsmobile 4 door was found abandoned the next day in the 6500 block of North Cincinnati in Tulsa.

He lived in an RV park near 209th West Avenue, just west of Sand Springs.

Osburn's family looked for him there and on September 18th, 2012, reported him missing to Sand Springs Police.

Police and Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies say it appears Jarral Osburn met with foul play and they believe someone knows what happened to Osburn.

Police, deputies, and Osburn's family are asking the public for help as they seek new clues into his disappearance.

Anyone with information is asked the contact the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office at 918-596-8673 or the Sand Springs Police Department at 918-246-2500.