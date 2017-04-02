Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby Interview To Air Tonight On 60 - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby Interview To Air Tonight On 60 Minutes

Posted: Updated:
Betty Shelby Betty Shelby
TULSA, Oklahoma -

The Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby, charged with manslaughter for killing an unarmed black man, will give her first interview about the incident on 60 Minutes Sunday. The interview will air in the 6 p.m. hour Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Shelby tells Bill Whitaker  Terence Crutcher caused his own death through his actions and his failure to heed her commands.  Crutcher’s twin sister Tiffany Crutcher says video of the incident proves her brother was wrongfully killed. Shelby, who is expected to be criminally tried in May, was charged six days after the shooting.

3/30/2017 Related Story: Tulsa Officer Gives Interview, Says Race Wasn't Factor In Terence Crutcher Shooting

Both women will speak to Whitaker Sunday night. 

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.