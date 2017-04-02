Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby Interview To Air Tonight On 60 Minutes

The Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby, charged with manslaughter for killing an unarmed black man, will give her first interview about the incident on 60 Minutes Sunday. The interview will air in the 6 p.m. hour Sunday, April 2, 2017.

Shelby tells Bill Whitaker Terence Crutcher caused his own death through his actions and his failure to heed her commands. Crutcher’s twin sister Tiffany Crutcher says video of the incident proves her brother was wrongfully killed. Shelby, who is expected to be criminally tried in May, was charged six days after the shooting.

Both women will speak to Whitaker Sunday night.