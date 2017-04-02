Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby Interview To Air Tonight On 60 Minutes

TCSO deputies are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a fireworks stand in Tulsa that ended with the robbery suspect being shot in the chest and killed by the fireworks stand owner's son.More >>
Tulsa County Sheriff's deputies are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a fireworks stand in west Tulsa that ended with the robbery suspect being shot in the chest and killed by the fireworks stand owner's son.More >>
Showers and storms this morning continue to move east but some wraparound showers on the back side of this system could still impact locations mainly north of US-412 later Tuesday.More >>
Showers and storms this morning continue to move east but some wraparound showers on the back side of this system could still impact locations mainly north of US-412 later Tuesday.More >>
How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.
News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.
Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.
Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!