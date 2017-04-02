Vinita Man Killed Crossing Highway 28

A Vinita man was killed crossing State Highway 28 about a mile west of Langley Saturday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said 64-year-old Bill Orton died while being treated for his injuries.

A collision report states Orton was walking across the highway just before 1 p.m. He was hit by a Mercedes GLS 350 driven by Harold Hodgos, an 85-year-old Oklahoma City man. Hodgos tried to avoid Orton but was not able to, the investigating trooper said.

Troopers said both men were in apparently normal condition at the time of the wreck.

Neither Hodgos nor a passenger in his vehicle were hurt, the report states.