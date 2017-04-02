Stilwell Boy Hit After Jumping From Bed Of Pickup - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Stilwell Boy Hit After Jumping From Bed Of Pickup

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers say an 8-year-old Stilwell boy was run over after he jumped from the bed of a pickup Saturday evening, April 1. 

According to OHP, the pickup was southbound on County Road 573 a few miles east of Tahlequah. The boy dropped a game out of the vehicle and jumped from the bed of the truck to get it, the report states.

Troopers say the driver, 54-year-old Tahlequah resident Jimmy Neugin, was backing up when he hit the boy. The child, who was not identified because of his age, was taken by medical helicopter to a Tulsa hospital where he's said to be stable with internal injuries.

Police said Neugin, who was in apparently normal condition at the time of the incident, was backing improperly.

