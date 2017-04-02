Troopers Say Tulsa Woman Driving Under Influence In Injury Wreck - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Troopers Say Tulsa Woman Driving Under Influence In Injury Wreck

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a woman involved in a two-car Tulsa crash was driving under the influence. The collision took place just after 1 a.m. on eastbound Interstate 44 just west of Yale Avenue.

Troopers said a couple from Iowa was trying to exit the highway onto Yale when their 2016 Ford Focus was hit from behind by 31-year-old Katrina Robertson of Tulsa. Robertson was driving under the influence, according to a collision report.

Joann Struck, 77, and 83-year-old William Struck of Dows, Iowa were both admitted to the hospital where they are said to be stable.

Robertson was also injured and taken to the hospital where she was said to be stable with internal injuries. All three people were wearing their seatbelts, the report states.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to OHP.

