Okmulgee Police Release Names Of Shooting Victims

The Okmulgee Police Department has released the names of the three victims shot Saturday night in a neighborhood near Martin Luther King and Ohio.

Police say 29-year-old Corey Todd was pronounced dead at the scene and 52-year-old Anthony Cooks was pronounced dead at the Okmulgee hospital.

Donte Todd, 26, is in critical condition in a Tulsa hospital, OPD say.

OPD officers continue to investigate the shooting and have been following leads since Saturday night, police say.

Police have not released any further information about possible suspects or a motive.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Okmulgee police at 918-756-3511.