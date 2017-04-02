Tulsa Police Release Photos Of People Of Interest

The Tulsa Police Department’s Financial Crimes Unit needs help identifying two people of interest.

TPD released a photo of a man and woman last week but received no tips, so they're sending them out again.

If you can identify them, contact Det. Sgt. Ali Maurer at amaurer@cityoftulsa.org or 918-596-9209.

You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at -918-596-COPS with any information. Reference Case ES FRAUD.