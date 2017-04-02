Rain Delays Start Of Highway 75 Resurfacing Project For One Week - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Rain Delays Start Of Highway 75 Resurfacing Project For One Week

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Rain delayed the project to resurface nearly six miles of U.S. Highway 75 in Tulsa by a week.

It was supposed to start first thing in the morning on April 3, but the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the contractor opted to delay it a week because of the rain.

The project will eventually cover six miles, but the contractor is planning to start near 71st Street.

ODOT said crews will start narrowing northbound lanes from 71st Street up to the busy Interstate 44 interchange. 

In the big picture, the $4 million project will last until early summer, and ODOT said crews will resurface Highway 75 from the Creek Turnpike all the way to the Red Fork split.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for significant delays, especially during the morning and evening commutes. 

Download the News On 6 app to view real-time traffic updates, delays and construction work to plan your route. 

Connect With News On 6

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.