Rain Delays Start Of Highway 75 Resurfacing Project For One Week

Rain delayed the project to resurface nearly six miles of U.S. Highway 75 in Tulsa by a week.

It was supposed to start first thing in the morning on April 3, but the Oklahoma Department of Transportation says the contractor opted to delay it a week because of the rain.

The project will eventually cover six miles, but the contractor is planning to start near 71st Street.

ODOT said crews will start narrowing northbound lanes from 71st Street up to the busy Interstate 44 interchange.

In the big picture, the $4 million project will last until early summer, and ODOT said crews will resurface Highway 75 from the Creek Turnpike all the way to the Red Fork split.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for significant delays, especially during the morning and evening commutes.

Drivers are urged to plan ahead for significant delays, especially during the morning and evening commutes.

