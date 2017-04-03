Morning Showers And Tuesday Afternoon Storms

Showers and thunderstorms will continue for the next few early morning hours. Gusty northwest winds at the surface from 10 to 25 mph will be likely along with decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 60s near 70.

Tuesday morning temps will be in the lower 50s with highs in the mid-70s. Another chance of storms will arrive Tuesday afternoon and evening. A few may be strong to severe.

Wednesday morning a few clouds will linger early but should clear by later in the afternoon. Lows will be in the upper 40s near 50 with highs in the upper 50s or lower 60s. Northwest winds are likely at 15 to 25 mph by midday to afternoon.

Thursday morning clear sky and dry air will allow some temps dropping into the upper 30s in the valleys of northeastern OK with the metro around 40. Highs will be in the lower to mid-60s with sunshine.

Friday morning lows will be in the upper 30s near 40. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s across far eastern OK with the metro nearing 70.

This weekend a warming trend will commence with lows in the 50s Saturday and 60s Sunday. Saturday highs will be near the upper 70s with highs nearing 80 to 84 Sunday.

We’ll have a chance for a storm or two Sunday with higher chances early next week.