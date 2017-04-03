Man Bound Over For Trial In Death Of Owasso Teacher

An Owasso man has been bound over for trial in connection with a fatal May 2016 crash. Scott Smith is charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Owasso teacher Bobbie White.

White died from injuries in a May 15th crash that also injured six other people, including her two children.

Police say Smith had a suspended license when he hit the back of two cars that had slowed down for construction on the Bird Creek bridge.