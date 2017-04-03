Major Retailers To Set Up Shop In Broken Arrow

More than 200 jobs are expected to come to the city with the announcement of nine new retailers and a brewery.

New businesses are coming to Broken Arrow; residents can expect to see everything from donuts to cosmetics.

More than 200 jobs are expected to come to the city with the announcement of nine new retailers and a brewery.

Indian Brewing Company - a local, Native American owned and operated brewery - will soon open its doors and become Broken Arrow's first brewery; nine other businesses are coming to BA too.

Construction is underway near 71st and Lynn Lane, by Dick's Sporting Goods, where Ulta, Michael's, a new Dollar Tree and a new Ross will soon be.

"Wow, I can't even believe it - that many. That'll be cool,” said Broken Arrow resident Sandra Callahan.

Callahan has lived in BA for 20 years, watching the city grow.

"I think it's wonderful, I like it,” she said. “I don't even hardly go to Tulsa anymore because of it."

Now, people who live there won't have to go to Tulsa to get an Einstein Brothers bagel because that's coming near 71st and Lynn Lane at Tiger Hill.

And there’s more food – a Jersey Mike's, Wingstop and Tropical Smoothie Café will all be right across the street from the new Hobby Lobby.

The City also said the Ross and Dollar Tree already in town will be there to stay.

Mayor Craig Thurmond said, "They feel that they have, they definitely have the demographics here - they can have two stores in our community, so that's probably one of the most exciting things."

Broken Arrow Jadon Dykes said he is more excited about something coming to 71st and 145th.

"Probably some Dunkin’ Donuts - my wife has been wanting that since she moved here from New Jersey, so she'll be wanting some Dunkin’ Donuts as soon as it opens," he said.

The City expects everything to be open for business this year.

A co-owner of Indian Brewing Company said he's imagining a patio and a few food trucks. He said the goal is to open Memorial Day weekend.