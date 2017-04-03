Gun Shop Says Revolver Stolen During Tulsa Gun Show - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

News: Crime

Gun Shop Says Revolver Stolen During Tulsa Gun Show

Posted: Updated:
By: Christina Good Voice, NewsOn6.com
Connect
TULSA, Oklahoma -

An Oklahoma City gun shop has taken to social media to request the public's help in identifying two subjects they said stole a small revolver from a table during a weekend Tulsa gun show.

C.O.P.S. Gun Shop, LLC., posted a video on its Facebook page that appears to show two people working together to steal a small revolver from the business's table during the Wanenmacher's Tulsa Arms show. 

In the video, one man appears to be talking on a cell phone and a second man is standing on his left side picking up guns and looking at them. At one point in the video, the man wearing a red t-shirt appears to slip the other man the gun with his right hand and the man on the cell phone slides the gun into his pocket and walks away. The man in the red t-shirt continues looking at the guns on the table for less than a minute before walking away. 

On its Facebook post, C.O.P.S. Gun Shop, LLC., wrote: "Fortunately, there was a surveillance camera posted on the wall not 15 feet from the suspects."

The business has filed a report with the Tulsa Police Department, but in the meantime, it's asking the public to view the video to see if they can identify the two individuals.

You can view the video below, or click here to view it on Facebook. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.