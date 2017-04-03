Wagoner County Voters To Decide Fate Of Penny Sales Tax

Voters in Wagoner County will decide whether to extend a penny sales tax for a decade.

The one-cent sales tax was first approved by voters in 1988. On Tuesday, April 4, 2017, they're being asked to approve a 10-year extension of the tax, which is set to expire on March 31, 2018.

According to the ballot, 80 percent of the money raised by the tax would go to operations and road and bridge improvements. Ten percent would go to the sheriff's office and the other 10 percent would go to the general fund.

Many municipalities across the state, large and small, will also be holding elections on Tuesday, as well as a few school districts.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.