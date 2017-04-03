Retired Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Dies - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Retired Tulsa County Sheriff's Office Spokesman Dies

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Retired Tulsa County Sheriff PIO Sgt. Willie Lewis passed away at the age of 66 this weekend. 

Willie Lewis died from natural causes, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office wrote in a media release. 

Lewis had worked for the TCSO for 19 years upon his retirement in 2012.

Lewis spent many years speaking to the media in his role as TCSO's public information officer and he was also a founding pastor of Redeemed by Grace Church. He also served as chaplain for the TCSO.

“Willie Lewis, was my spiritual father, my mentor, and my friend. He lived what he believed, he practiced what he preached, and he loved people with all his heart”, said TCSO Civil Service Officer Jason Carter, who is a member of Lewis’ congregation. “He was and is a role model for me as far as being a husband and a father, and I am forever thankful for his teaching, both spiritually and naturally."

Undersheriff George Brown remembers Lewis as always being a positive person. 

“Every time I saw Willie Lewis, he had a smile on his face. He was such a positive person that it made you feel great to be around him," Brown said. 

Lewis is survived by his wife, Cheryl, their children and grandchildren. 

A news release from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said Lewis was an original member of the R&B group The Platters, but we could find no evidence of that. 

