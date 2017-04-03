Broken Arrow Schools To Host Forums On School Configuration - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Broken Arrow Schools To Host Forums On School Configuration

Posted: Updated:
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma -

Tuesday will see the first of two community forums on the configuration of Broken Arrow High Schools.

The school is trying to decide if, when and how to split the high school up.

Broken Arrow schools are growing at a rapid rate. Over the last year and a half, the district has compiled research showing that the district will have to accommodate more students, particularly on the high school level. 

That means the district would need to build more high schools, and right now the recommendation is to build three new high schools over the next several years. 

Broken Arrow Schools 

"It's the biggest decision our community has made, possibly ever," said Amanda Summers, Chief Communication Officer at BAPS. "Broken Arrow is a very close-knit, tight community, a lot of great activities and academics and opportunities for kids and so, this is really just the first step, this preliminary recommendation, towards a solution."

Of course, the district wants feedback from parents, students and teachers as well as other taxpayers. 

The open forum to talk about the expansion options is Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Special Features

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Health News

Find the latest health headlines & videos, plus get tips for healthy living.

Home & Family

Get ideas on spending more time with your family & improving your home life.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • 6 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.