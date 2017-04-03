Broken Arrow Schools To Host Forums On School Configuration

Tuesday will see the first of two community forums on the configuration of Broken Arrow High Schools.

The school is trying to decide if, when and how to split the high school up.

Broken Arrow schools are growing at a rapid rate. Over the last year and a half, the district has compiled research showing that the district will have to accommodate more students, particularly on the high school level.

That means the district would need to build more high schools, and right now the recommendation is to build three new high schools over the next several years.

"It's the biggest decision our community has made, possibly ever," said Amanda Summers, Chief Communication Officer at BAPS. "Broken Arrow is a very close-knit, tight community, a lot of great activities and academics and opportunities for kids and so, this is really just the first step, this preliminary recommendation, towards a solution."

Of course, the district wants feedback from parents, students and teachers as well as other taxpayers.

The open forum to talk about the expansion options is Tuesday at 6 p.m.