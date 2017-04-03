Afghanistan Ambassador Gives Thanks To Oklahoma Veterans - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

Afghanistan Ambassador Gives Thanks To Oklahoma Veterans

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Some Tulsa veterans had the rare opportunity to visit with Afghanistan's ambassador to the United States.

Ambassador Hamdullah Mohib told the Tulsa VFW how much of an impact they've made in his country.

Ambassador Mohib said part of his job is to improve the relationship between our two countries, which includes events like Monday, where he stops to thank veterans for service in any town he visits in the United States.

The ambassador said every soldier deployed to his country has made a difference - especially those in Oklahoma.

Mohib said, per capita, our state sent the largest number of troops to Afghanistan, which is why he wanted to make sure service members here know what a big impact they've made.

"They have helped us achieve a level of stability, giving us hope for a stable future in Afghanistan, and I want them to know that we are thankful for their sacrifices during that time and for their bravery," Mohib said.

The ambassador said since most Americans only hear about the war in his country, he believes it's important they also hear about the progress that's being made.

