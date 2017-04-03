Bob Bates' Daughter Wants Hearing About Releasing Father Early - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: TCSO Reserve Deputy Shooting Controversy

Bob Bates' Daughter Wants Hearing About Releasing Father Early

Posted: Updated:
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The daughter of former Tulsa County reserve deputy Bob Bates wants a judge to hold a hearing about the possibility of releasing her father early.

She wrote the letter in December and, at the time, told the judge an attempt had been made on her father’s life in prison and, for a time, he’d been held in solitary confinement for his own protection.

She wrote that she’s seen her father’s mental and physical health deteriorate.

A jury convicted Bates in the shooting death of Eric Harris and gave Bates the maximum sentence of four years; he’s been in prison about 11 months.

