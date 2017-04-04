Two Okmulgee Brothers Arrested For Murder - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Two Okmulgee Brothers Arrested For Murder

Isaiah and Victor Wilson [Okmulgee Co jail] Isaiah and Victor Wilson [Okmulgee Co jail]
OKMULGEE, Oklahoma -

Police say two brothers turned themselves in early Tuesday and are now in the Okmulgee County jail following a double homicide in Okmulgee on Saturday.

In a news release, Police Chief Joe Prentice says officers have arrested and interviewed Isaiah Wilson and Victor Wilson.

Monday, Police released a photo of Isaiah Wilson and announced they had a warrant for his arrest in connection with the fatal shootings.  They also stated they were looking for a second unidentified shooter.

On Saturday, police say Corey Todd and Anthony Cooks were shot and killed in an Okmulgee neighborhood near Martin Luther King and and Ohio.  A third person, Donte Todd, remains in critical condition at the hospital.

