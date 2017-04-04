Police: Tulsa Teen Steals Man's Pickup At Gunpoint - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News: Crime

Police: Tulsa Teen Steals Man's Pickup At Gunpoint

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police arrested a Tulsa teen they believe was involved in the armed theft of another man's pickup, stolen while the owner was washing it early Tuesday.

The teen is identified as 18-year-old Leonardo Gomez.

Officers are now looking for two other men involved in that carjacking.  

Police say it happened at a car wash in the 400 block of South Utica at around 3 a.m.  The victim told officers, three men walked up to him carrying a rifle and baseball bat and took his 2008 Chevy pickup.

A short time later, police spotted the truck at 3rd and Lewis and began following it.

Police eventually stopped the truck at 11th and Harvard where they arrested Gomez. Inside the pickup, police recovered a BB gun they believed was used in the robbery.

The truck was returned to its owner and Gomez was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of armed robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.  

Jail records show he has a court appearance set for April 11th.

Special Features

Bridge Tracker

How safe are Oklahoma?s bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

Fallen Heroes

The News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on The News On 6? Find it here!

Murrah Bombing Timeline

Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured on NewsOn6.com

  • Cold Cases

    Join Lori and local homicide detectives as they search for Cold Case clues.

  • Crime Survival Guide

    What can you do to survive a crime? Find advice for personal safety here.

  • Links

    Looking for a website you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.