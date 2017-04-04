Police: Tulsa Teen Steals Man's Pickup At Gunpoint

Police arrested a Tulsa teen they believe was involved in the armed theft of another man's pickup, stolen while the owner was washing it early Tuesday.

The teen is identified as 18-year-old Leonardo Gomez.

Officers are now looking for two other men involved in that carjacking.

Police say it happened at a car wash in the 400 block of South Utica at around 3 a.m. The victim told officers, three men walked up to him carrying a rifle and baseball bat and took his 2008 Chevy pickup.

A short time later, police spotted the truck at 3rd and Lewis and began following it.

Police eventually stopped the truck at 11th and Harvard where they arrested Gomez. Inside the pickup, police recovered a BB gun they believed was used in the robbery.

The truck was returned to its owner and Gomez was booked into the Tulsa County jail on complaints of armed robbery and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Jail records show he has a court appearance set for April 11th.