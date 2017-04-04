Tulsa Police Cracking Down On Red Light Violators

If you run a red or yellow light and Tulsa Police stop you, you will be getting a ticket.

This month, the department's traffic units will focus on red/yellow light violations in south and west Tulsa. The department says they will be concentrating on the area south of 11th Street and west of Sheridan Road.

Police say a citation issued for a red light violation carries a fine of $200, a citation issued for a yellow light violation carries a fine of $150 and there will be no warnings issued.

While a red light at an intersection means stop, police say yellow lights also serve a purpose for helping traffic flow, it is not a signal for drivers to hurry up and get through the intersection.