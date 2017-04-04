Remains Found In Okmulgee Were Those Of Colorado Woman

The state Medical Examiner's Office says the human remains found in a dumpster in Okmulgee were those of a missing 25-year-old Colorado woman.

Ashley Mead of Boulder was reported missing in February along with her 1-year-old daughter. The girl was found with her father, Adam Densmore west of Tulsa.

Mead's torso was found in a suitcase in a trash container next service station at a Okmulgee Walmart.



The Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed that the remains were Mead's.

Densmore is charged with first-degree murder and tampering. He has not entered a plea. Investigators believe Mead was killed in Boulder and dismembered in Louisiana, but searchers have been unable to find the rest of her remains.

Adam Densmore remains in a Colorado jail without bond with a May 4 preliminary hearing set.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.