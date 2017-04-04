Appeals Court Upholds Convictions In Killing Of NSU Professor

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder conviction and life without parole sentence of a man convicted of killing a Northeastern State University chemistry professor.

The court on Tuesday rejected a dozen appeals from 37-year-old Joshua Schneider, including lack of evidence, improper evidence, prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective assistance of counsel.



Schneider was convicted in Cherokee County in 2015 of killing 38-year-old Tiffany Maher in May 2013 after meeting her on an online dating website. Schneider was also convicted of arson and larceny in the case.

Maher's partially burned body was found in bed in her home in Tahlequah. A specific cause of death could not be determined, but an autopsy report said the death was consistent with strangulation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.