Appeals Court Upholds Convictions In Killing Of NSU Professor - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Appeals Court Upholds Convictions In Killing Of NSU Professor

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
Joshua Schneider [Oklahoma Department of Corrections] Joshua Schneider [Oklahoma Department of Corrections]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals has upheld the murder conviction and life without parole sentence of a man convicted of killing a Northeastern State University chemistry professor.

The court on Tuesday rejected a dozen appeals from 37-year-old Joshua Schneider, including lack of evidence, improper evidence, prosecutorial misconduct and ineffective assistance of counsel.
   
Schneider was convicted in Cherokee County in 2015 of killing 38-year-old Tiffany Maher in May 2013 after meeting her on an online dating website. Schneider was also convicted of arson and larceny in the case.

7/13/2015 Related Story: Man Sentenced To Life For 2013 Murder Of NSU Professor
   
Maher's partially burned body was found in bed in her home in Tahlequah. A specific cause of death could not be determined, but an autopsy report said the death was consistent with strangulation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.