Amber Alert Canceled, SE Oklahoma Family Found Safe

The McCurtain County Sheriff's Office canceled an Amber Alert Tuesday afternoon after two children and their mother were safely located.

Authorities first issued the Amber Alert at 11:50 a.m. and canceled it at 12:20 p.m. when they said that the family had been located and all were OK.

Deputies say 34-year-old Odell Nichols is believed to have kidnapped his wife and their two sons early Tuesday from their home in the Smithville-Watson area of southeast Oklahoma.

The sheriff's office says the wife is identified as 32-year-old Julie Nichols and the two children are Ethan Nichols, 4, and Eli Nichols, 7.

Deputies say the couple's home was destroyed and their vehicle burned.