Oklahoma Voters Head To The Polls Tuesday

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday as many municipalities across the state, large and small, hold elections, as well as a few school districts. 

Voters in Broken Arrow, Jenks, Bixby and Claremore will be deciding city council races. 

Wagoner County residents will be voting to extend a one-cent sales tax for the next 10 years, part of which will go toward road and bridge improvements. 

The one-cent sales tax was first approved by voters in 1988. On Tuesday, April 4, 2017, they're being asked to approve a 10-year extension of the tax, which is set to expire on March 31, 2018.

In Creek County, Kiefer residents will vote on a $3.1 million bond issue that would fund construction of a new Kiefer Schools 4,5,6 Center. 

Muskogee County residents are voting on two separate propositions for Warner Schools - one is a $340,000 construction bond and the other is a $110,000 transportation bond. 

Okfuskee County has two bonds on the ballot for Wetumka Schools. Voters will vote on a $300,000 construction bond and a $95,000 transportation bond. 

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

We will post election results on our website after we begin to receive results. 

