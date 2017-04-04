Oklahoma Voters Head To The Polls Tuesday

Polls opened at 7 a.m. Tuesday as many municipalities across the state, large and small, hold elections, as well as a few school districts.

Voters in Broken Arrow, Jenks, Bixby and Claremore will be deciding city council races.

Wagoner County residents will be voting to extend a one-cent sales tax for the next 10 years, part of which will go toward road and bridge improvements.

The one-cent sales tax was first approved by voters in 1988. On Tuesday, April 4, 2017, they're being asked to approve a 10-year extension of the tax, which is set to expire on March 31, 2018.

In Creek County, Kiefer residents will vote on a $3.1 million bond issue that would fund construction of a new Kiefer Schools 4,5,6 Center.

Muskogee County residents are voting on two separate propositions for Warner Schools - one is a $340,000 construction bond and the other is a $110,000 transportation bond.

Okfuskee County has two bonds on the ballot for Wetumka Schools. Voters will vote on a $300,000 construction bond and a $95,000 transportation bond.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

