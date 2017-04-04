Foundation Recognizes Tulsa Union, Stillwater Schools For Music - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Foundation Recognizes Tulsa Union, Stillwater Schools For Music Education

Posted: Updated:
Tulsa Union Public Schools photo Tulsa Union Public Schools photo
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A national music retailers group is recognizing Tulsa Union and Stillwater Public Schools for their music education programs.

The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation recognized the two Oklahoma school districts among 527 districts nationwide.  

The schools are selected based on a survey of music education funding, staffing, commitment to standards and access to music instruction, according to the Foundation.

The Foundation has recognized districts for their music programs for 18 years.

A list of all 527 Best Communities in Music Education.

The Foundation awarded 92 schools with merit awards, and no Oklahoma schools were on that list.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.