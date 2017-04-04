Foundation Recognizes Tulsa Union, Stillwater Schools For Music Education

A national music retailers group is recognizing Tulsa Union and Stillwater Public Schools for their music education programs.

The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation recognized the two Oklahoma school districts among 527 districts nationwide.

The schools are selected based on a survey of music education funding, staffing, commitment to standards and access to music instruction, according to the Foundation.

The Foundation has recognized districts for their music programs for 18 years.

A list of all 527 Best Communities in Music Education.

The Foundation awarded 92 schools with merit awards, and no Oklahoma schools were on that list.