Cowboys' Tony Romo Retiring, Replacing Phil Simms At CBS

By: Associated Press
DALLAS, Texas -

Tony Romo is retiring from the Dallas Cowboys to replace another former quarterback in Phil Simms as lead analyst for CBS.

The network announced Tuesday that Romo will be paired with Jim Nantz on Thursday night and Sunday games next season. The former 10-year starter considered multiple network offers while also deciding whether to keep playing after losing the Dallas job to rookie Dak Prescott last season.

The departure of the all-time passing leader has been expected since November when Romo conceded the job after missing 10 weeks with a back injury. The Cowboys were in the middle of a franchise record 11-game winning streak when Romo returned.

The Cowboys released Romo on Tuesday after delaying the decision to see they could generate interest in a trade, which also gave the married father of two with another child on the way more time to consider his future.

