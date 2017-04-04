OU Softball: Hatfield Named Big 12 Player Of The Week - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

OU Softball: Hatfield Named Big 12 Player Of The Week

NORMAN, Oklahoma -

Senior Macey Hatfield has been named the Big 12 Player of the Week for the first time in her career, the conference announced Tuesday.

Hatfield made only one out last week as Oklahoma swept Iowa State in a three-game series. Hatfield was 4-5 (.800) at the plate and drew five walks as she reached safely in 10 of 11 plate appearances against the Cyclones. She also scored three runs, homered and drove in five, posting a .900 on-base percentage and 1.400 slugging percentage along the way.

The Sooners have now won Big 12 honors each of the last four weeks as junior Paige Parker was named Pitcher of the Week on March 14, sophomore Sydney Romero and freshman Mariah Lopez swept honors on March 22 and freshman Nicole Mendes took home Big 12 Player of the Week honors last week. It’s the first time since March of 2015 that OU earned honors at least four weeks in a row from the Big 12.

Oklahoma has also had five different honorees in a season for the first time since 2014 when Shelby Pendley, Kady Self, Whitney Ellis and Destinee Martinez took home Big 12 Player of the Week honors and Kelsey Stevens was named Pitcher of the Week.

In the series opener against Iowa State, Hatfield walked in the second inning and came around to score. She then reached on an infield single before being walked again in the sixth.

Hatfield led the run production in a 20-0, five-inning win with a career-high five runs batted in thanks to a 2-3 night that saw her hit a two-run single in the first inning and a three-run homer in the second. Her lone out on the weekend came with a groundout in the third inning, but she reached again on a walk in the fourth.

Hatfield closed the weekend Saturday by reaching in all three of her trips to the plate in OU's 13-4, six-inning victory. As part of a nine-run second, she singled and came around to score before walking later in the inning. Hatfield drew another walk in the fifth before being replaced by a pinch runner.

In 10 career games against Iowa State, Hatfield hit .722 (13-18) with a .786 on-base percentage and 1.111 slugging percentage. She scored nine runs with two home runs, 15 RBI and eight walks drawn.

Photo courtesy of the Oklahoma Softball Twitter account

