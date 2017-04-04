TU Softball Heads To Stillwater For In-State Matchup

The University of Tulsa Softball team will hit the road for a pair of mid-week contests away from home beginning with a match-up against Oklahoma State on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Stillwater, Okla. before heading to Wichita, Kan. to take on the Shockers on Thursday.

The Hurricane (25-11 Overall, 5-1 The American) head into the contest against OSU as winners of 16 of their last 20 games, including a 16-3 mark in the month of March as TU out-hit their opponents .301 to .173 while outscoring the competition 88 to 23.

Tulsa trails Oklahoma State 27-17 in the all-time series heading into Wednesday's match having won seven out of the last eight games against the Cowgirls dating back to 2013. Both teams split a pair of games in 2016 with both home teams coming away with wins.

Oklahoma State owns an identical 25-11 overall record and has won their last six games after back-to-back Big 12 series sweeps while winning nine of their last 10 games.

Tulsa stays on the road as they travel to take on Wichita State on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the second meeting between the two teams this year. The Hurricane fell to the Shockers 5-2 at home on March 12 in the final game of the Tulsa Invitational. Wichita State has split their two Missouri Valley Conference three-game series and have a conference mark of 3-3 with an overall record of 19-13.

THE LONG BALL

Junior Shelby Estocado hit her team-leading fifth home run of the season in a series-clinching game three win over Memphis on Saturday, moving her to 6th all-time on Tulsa's career home runs list with 22. Estocado jumped from 8th on the list and currently sits three home runs away from tying Brooke Smart (2006-09) with 25 for 5th all-time.

TOP-25 POLLS

The Hurricane are receiving votes in both the USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll and ESPN.com/USA Softball poll, garnering 10 votes in the latter and three votes in the former. Tulsa was last ranked in the 2015 season in each of the polls.

MONTH OF MARCH

The Hurricane posted a 16-3 record in the month of March to help improve the season record to 25-11 on the year. Tulsa out-hit their opponents .301 to .173 in March while out-scoring the competition 88 to 23. Emily Watson tallied an 11-1 record with a 0.58 ERA and 137 strikeouts while Maggie Withee led the offense with a .459 average as Julia Hollingsworth and Tori Stafford all hit over .300 in March.

THE AMERICAN HONOR ROLL

Julia Hollingsworth and Emily Watson were named to The American Honor Roll for the week after helping Tulsa pick up a series win over Memphis at home. Hollingsworth went 4 of 7 at the plate with a .571 average and a .714 slugging percentage while reaching base at a .667 clip. Hollingsworth also scored twice and added a double before scoring to tie game three at 1-1. Watson tossed 14.0 innings of work while picking up two wins over Memphis with a 0.50 ERA. The junior struck out 21 batters, picking up timely strikeouts to leave runners stranded in scoring position in the seventh inning of both wins.