News On 6 Viewers Share Oklahoma Weather Photos

Anna Cox Shed sent this photo from Glenpool Anna Cox Shed sent this photo from Glenpool
Bailey-Kuykendall - 31st & Memorial Bailey-Kuykendall - 31st & Memorial
Ken Hacker - Broken Arrow, Kenosha near Creek Turnpike Ken Hacker - Broken Arrow, Kenosha near Creek Turnpike
Jasmyn Nicole Vandiver - near 71st & Yale Jasmyn Nicole Vandiver - near 71st & Yale
Broken Arrow Broken Arrow
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Photos are pouring in from News On 6 viewers as storms move into Green Country. Chief Meteorologist Travis Meyer will be providing live weather updates on News On 6, on our app and we're also live streaming on our website throughout the evening. 

Most of Green Country is currently in a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m. Large hail is the biggest risk, but a tornado can't be ruled out. Be sure to be aware of your weather surroundings tonight.

Viewers are reporting various sized hail in several different areas of our viewing area, including nickel and quarter-sized hail near Bixby, pea-sized in Broken Arrow and larger hail in other areas. 

Continue to send your photos and videos to pics@newson6.net or post on our Facebook page

Make sure to take horizontal/landscape photos and include your location when you send them. 

