TU Spring Football: Montgomery, Players Talk Leadership

“Who will be the quarterback?” That's the question that's gotten the most attention during Tulsa's spring football.

But a bigger transition could be the guys taking on new leadership roles, the ones that aren't changing positions but have a voice that carries a little more weight in the locker room now.

News On 6 Sports spoke with a couple of those vets who are embracing their newfound responsibility.

"I'm one of the old guys now,” said running back D'Angelo Brewer. “There's not that many. I'm looking forward to the role."

Brewer is no stranger to TU football. The Central alum will play his fourth year with the Hurricane and his first as the wily old veteran.

"I want to be better than last year,” he said. “I preach to my guys as much as I can. Last year was sort of the standard, so this year we're trying to improve and get better."

Brewer is just one of a group of guys making the leap from taking advice to giving it this season, using experience to guide the way.

"Older guys, they've been through it,” said Head Coach Philip Montgomery. “They know what's going on. They understand what it takes to get your body right."

Montgomery wants the leadership to continue and the competition fierce through Saturday's spring game.

"Competition is what's making us all better,” said Montgomery. “As long as we have that, we're in good shape."

Safety Jordan Mitchell added, "It's always close. Competition is always high, especially whenever Coach Monty's directly involved, so yah, I know it's definitely high."

TU's spring game is scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m.