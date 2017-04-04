ICE Agents Arrest 7 People In Tulsa; 18 In OKC

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested seven people in Tulsa this week as part of a two-state sweep in Oklahoma and Texas to find undocumented immigrants who are breaking the law.

Agents also arrested 18 people in Oklahoma City as part of the operation.

All the individuals identified by ICE are from Mexico and had prior convictions.

They will be deported.

ICE is focusing on those living here illegally who are committing crimes.