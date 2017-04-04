Strong Storms Dump Hail Across Green Country

As the storm moved through, a lot of rain was also dropped. Streets were briefly flooded and made some cars look more like boats.

There were no serious injuries but the patrol car is believed to be totaled and the driver of the truck was cited.

Like thunder raining down, the storms pelted the area with hail, high winds and sheets of rain.

Storms dropped hail all over Green Country Tuesday evening; places got hit with quarter-size hail and larger.

We had ample warning that severe weather was headed our way, but still, as we saw, the quick moving storms caught many people off guard.

Just as the storms moved into Tulsa, police said a semi slammed into the back of an off-duty Wagoner County deputy headed south on Highway 169 just north of 41st Street.

Once the storms got over Tulsa, large pieces of hail slammed into anything in its path. The storm dropped a significant amount of hail, ranging in size from about a penny to about a quarter.

News On 6 viewers sent in pictures giving a better understanding of where the storms hit the hardest - from Prattville and Sand Springs, across Tulsa, and into Broken Arrow.

As soon as the storms moved northeast, the sky began to open up and some people were lucky enough to be treated to a rainbow.

No serious injuries or damage to property have been reported due to the storms.