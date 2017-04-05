Chilly And Windy Across Eastern Oklahoma

We’re back to windy, blustery, and chilly weather today with a few showers this morning. Temps will stay in the 40's this morning and will end with highs in the upper 50's or lower 60's today. But the strong northwest winds will create some wind chill values into the lower to mid-50's for the afternoon.

A lot of folks will need the coat today or at least a jacket due to the strong winds. The showers that will pinwheel around the back-side of the upper level will continue for the next few hours but will end by midday. Pleasant weather will remain Thursday and Friday with sunshine and mild daytime highs and morning lows in the 30's. Patchy frost is also likely Friday morning in some of the valley locations of eastern Oklahoma. But warmer weather will arrive this weekend with our next storm system Sunday night into Monday morning with another chance of thunderstorms.

The storms yesterday produced many hail reports along with heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Thankfully the depth of the moisture was not sufficient to produce tornadoes along the retreating warm front across the I-44 corridor region, at least in eastern Oklahoma. A tornado was reported in southwestern Missouri. Our same storm system that impacted the area last night and early this morning will blossom into more severe weather later today and tonight across the southern U.S. with a severe weather outbreak across a large portion of the deep south.

Our upper level flow will be from the northwest for the short-term keeping us free from any storm system until later this weekend as the upper flow transitions back to the southwest into early next week. A strong and broad upper level trough will eject from the inter mountain region into the central plains Sunday night into Monday and shove a surface front across the state by Sunday night or Monday morning with another round of thunderstorm potential. Strong south winds will crank up Saturday into Sunday with wind speeds from 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. The potential will remain for some scattered strong to severe storms during this period Sunday night with the front clearing the metro per-dawn Monday before moving into southeastern Oklahoma by midday Monday. Additional storms may develop Monday afternoon and evening across southeastern OK as the front moves slightly more to the south and stalls. Most data have suggested for a few days that another cool-down may occur by the middle of next week. But we’ll wait and see how the data trends in the next few runs before making any significant changes.

Alan Crone