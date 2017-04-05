Two Tornadoes Cause Damage In Southwest Missouri

Authorities believe two tornadoes caused extensive damage in southwestern Missouri Tuesday evening.

KOAM, the CBS affiliate in Joplin, Missouri reports the first tornado touched down in the Goodman at around 6:45 p.m. and apparently stayed on the ground for 10 to 15 minutes.

KOAM reports an emergency shelter was set up at the new Mac Community Center in Anderson, Missouri.

"We're still doing search and rescue we'll be doing that throughout the night to make sure we haven't missed anyone," McDonald County Emergency Manager Gregg Sweeten said.

"We're getting the shelter situation set up for anyone needing shelter due to their home being damaged."

KOAM says the Goodman elementary school sustained extensive damage.

About 15 minutes later, a second tornado touched down east of Neosho, Missouri causing damage at Crowder College and the city's airport.

Officials report there were no fatalities from either tornado.