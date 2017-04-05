Tulsa Police Looking For Missing Elderly Woman - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Police Looking For Missing Elderly Woman

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

Police are seeking the public's help in locating an elderly woman who they said drove away from her home in Tulsa's Elba Terrace Mobile Home park Tuesday morning.

She is identified as 72-year-old Elizabeth Monica Fine.Tulsa Police did not provide a photo, but their description states Fine is a Native American woman with black hair and brown eyes, 5' tall and 120 pounds.

Officers were told Fine went to check her mail and instead of walking to the mailbox in the 1200 block of North Fulton Avenue, got into her 2004 gray Ford Ranger with Oklahoma tag 565DXC and drove off.

Police were notified at 5:30 p.m. when Fine failed to return home.

Officers said Elizabeth Fine who is diabetic was last seen wearing a long night gown, a black jacket and brown shoes. Her family says Fine left her cell phone, purse and ID behind.  

If located, Tulsa Police ask that you call 918-596-9222.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.