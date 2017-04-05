Tulsa Police Looking For Missing Elderly Woman

Police are seeking the public's help in locating an elderly woman who they said drove away from her home in Tulsa's Elba Terrace Mobile Home park Tuesday morning.

She is identified as 72-year-old Elizabeth Monica Fine.Tulsa Police did not provide a photo, but their description states Fine is a Native American woman with black hair and brown eyes, 5' tall and 120 pounds.

Officers were told Fine went to check her mail and instead of walking to the mailbox in the 1200 block of North Fulton Avenue, got into her 2004 gray Ford Ranger with Oklahoma tag 565DXC and drove off.

Police were notified at 5:30 p.m. when Fine failed to return home.

Officers said Elizabeth Fine who is diabetic was last seen wearing a long night gown, a black jacket and brown shoes. Her family says Fine left her cell phone, purse and ID behind.

If located, Tulsa Police ask that you call 918-596-9222.