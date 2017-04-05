Tulsa Equality Center Vandalism Sparks Gift Of Love From Artist - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Tulsa Equality Center Vandalism Sparks Gift Of Love From Artist

Posted: Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma -

In the wake of vandalism at the Tulsa Equality Center, a local artist is donating some of his work. Mallory Taylor said she wanted to give some of her art as a show of love and support to a place that has recently seen so much hate.

Someone in a truck drove by and fired shots at the front doors - the first time the center has seen vandalism in its more than 10 years, according to Toby Jenkins of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center.

"I feel like this artist is actually more Oklahoman than the person who shot up the building," said Toby Jenkins, Oklahomans for Equality. "I think this is really the way Oklahoma people treat us."

Taylor says she created the piece especially for the center. 

Center staff said they are working closely with Tulsa Police following the incident. 

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.