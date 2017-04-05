Tulsa Equality Center Vandalism Sparks Gift Of Love From Artist

In the wake of vandalism at the Tulsa Equality Center, a local artist is donating some of his work. Mallory Taylor said she wanted to give some of her art as a show of love and support to a place that has recently seen so much hate.

Someone in a truck drove by and fired shots at the front doors - the first time the center has seen vandalism in its more than 10 years, according to Toby Jenkins of the Dennis R. Neill Equality Center.

"I feel like this artist is actually more Oklahoman than the person who shot up the building," said Toby Jenkins, Oklahomans for Equality. "I think this is really the way Oklahoma people treat us."

Taylor says she created the piece especially for the center.

Center staff said they are working closely with Tulsa Police following the incident.