Tulsa Man Arrested On Kidnapping, Assault Complaints

Tulsa police arrested a man accused of attacking his children's mother and then holding her against her will. Damion Daniels, 29, was booked on assault and kidnapping complaints after police said he broke the victim's ribs and refused to let her go for eight hours.

She told police when she tried to escape, Daniels kicked her in the head. The woman said she finally made it to her car and left, an arrest report states.

She called for help and was treated at a Tulsa hospital. Court records show Daniels, who has been convicted in the past of felony drug charges, is being held on a $100,000 bond.