Large Mountain Lion Killed By Oklahoma Wildlife Officer

CIMARRON COUNTY, Oklahoma -

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture says a Wildlife Services officer killed a mountain lion in the Panhandle over the weekend.  

The agency said a Cimarron County landowner notified a game warden on Saturday, April 1st, that his son reported that a mountain lion had killed sheep near the driveway of his home.

In a news release, the warden and Wildlife Services officer responded and determined a large mountain lion had entered landowner's sheep pen through a wire mesh fence.They said the lion had killed three sheep and dragged two of the dead sheep to the fence, but was unable to pull the sheep through the fence and left.

Oklahoma Department of Wildlife news release

They said the big cat returned to the pen and began feeding on one of the dead sheep about 35 yards from the front door of the house. The landowner's daughter-in-law went outside, and the lion ran off.

Just before sunset on Saturday, April 1st, the mountain lion returned and was killed.

Officials confirmed through forensic examination that this mountain lion was indeed responsible for killing the sheep in the pen, and the Wildlife Department took possession of the lion for further scientific examination.

The Wildlife Department says while the mountain lion is very elusive, it is native to Oklahoma and over the years there have been sighting across the state.

Oklahoma Mountain Lion sightings

Officials ask state residents to report possible mountain lion sightings by filling out a form on the department's website.

Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
