Best Beans On The Planet

Ingredients:

  • 2 15-ounce cans of pork & beans                       
  • 1 15-ounce can of dark red kidney beans
  • 1 15-ounce can of black beans
  • 1 small red onion, diced
  • 1 green bell pepper, diced
  • 1 red bell pepper, diced
  • 1 jalapeno pepper, diced
  • Cups-Golden brown sugar
  • 18 ounces of Joe BBQ Original BBQ sauce
  • 1 pound chopped BBQ brisket (optional but recommended for best results)

Directions:

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Drain beans and place in an aluminum foil pan
  3. Remove seeds and dice peppers and onion
  4. Place in aluminum pan
  5. Mix in remainder of ingredients
  6. Place pan on a cookie sheet and cook at 325 degrees for two hours
  7. Remove from heat and let stand 30 minutes before serving

