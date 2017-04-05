TPS Superintendent To Recommend Consolidating Elementary Schools - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

TPS Superintendent To Recommend Consolidating Elementary Schools

TULSA, Oklahoma -

Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist will recommend the consolidation of Park Elementary, Remington Elementary and ECDC Porter to the school board at a meeting Wednesday night, a source tells News On 6.

The plan is to make a larger elementary school to be housed at Clinton Middle School. Clinton Middle school will be moved to Webster High school to form a larger secondary site.

The Tulsa School Board will hear staff recommendations on budget cuts Wednesday night immediately after the district reveals results of a public survey to get public recommendations.

3/24/2017 Related Story: TPS Superintendent Left With ‘No Tolerable Options’ Amid More Budget Cuts

The district is preparing for a worst-case scenario of a $12 million reduction in funding for the coming school year.

The district reports the options include closing a high school or as many as three elementary schools or furlough days to cut the almost $1 million daily operating expenses at TPS.

Superintendent Deborah Gist will appear on 6 in the Morning on April 6 at 6 a.m. to discuss the TPS budget situation.

View the agenda for the board meeting below. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
