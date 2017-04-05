Kansas Principal Resigns After Student Newspaper Questions Crede - NewsOn6.com - Tulsa, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports - KOTV.com |

News

Kansas Principal Resigns After Student Newspaper Questions Credentials

Posted: Updated:
By: NewsOn6.com and Wire Reports
Connect
KOAM photo KOAM photo
PITTSBURG, Kansas -

An incoming southeast Kansas high school principal has resigned after student reporters raised questions about her credentials.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports that school board members voted Tuesday during a special meeting to accept Amy Robertson's resignation as Pittsburg High School's principal.

The main concern stemmed from her receiving her masters and doctoral degrees from Corllins University, an unaccredited, online school. 

In a Washington Post article, Superintendent Destry Brown said Robertson was unable to produce a transcript confirming her undergraduate degree from the University of Tulsa.

Statement from Pittsburg Community Schools:

"On March 6, Amy Robertson was hired by the Pittsburg Community Schools' Board of Education to become the head principal at Pittsburg High School.  On April 4, 2017, Dr. Robertson resigned from her contract with Pittsburg Community Schools USD250.

In light of the issues that arose, Dr. Robertson felt it was in the best interest of the district to resign her position. The Board has agreed to accept her resignation.

The Board will reopen the position and begin the process anew."

Superintendent Brown praised the reporters with the student newspaper, The Booster Redux, saying: "Our kids ask questions and don't just accept something because somebody told them."

Brown says the district will likely make changes to its vetting process.

Robertson is currently working in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Special Features

Live Traffic

Get the latest road conditions on Green Country roadways.

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

CBS Shows

Watch your favorite CBS shows for free online.

Links

Looking for a website or event you heard mentioned on News On 6? Find it here!

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Special Coverage

  • Bridge Tracker

    How safe are Oklahoma's bridges? Use Bridge Tracker to find out now.

  • Fallen Heroes

    News On 6 honors our fallen Oklahoma heroes. View our interactive timeline.

  • Murrah Bombing Timeline

    Learn more about the events leading up to and following the bombing.

  • Storm Zone

    Watch tornadoes tear across Oklahoma and learn how to stay safe!

Powered by Frankly
News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KOTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.