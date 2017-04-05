Kansas Principal Resigns After Student Newspaper Questions Credentials

An incoming southeast Kansas high school principal has resigned after student reporters raised questions about her credentials.

The Pittsburg Morning Sun reports that school board members voted Tuesday during a special meeting to accept Amy Robertson's resignation as Pittsburg High School's principal.

The main concern stemmed from her receiving her masters and doctoral degrees from Corllins University, an unaccredited, online school.

In a Washington Post article, Superintendent Destry Brown said Robertson was unable to produce a transcript confirming her undergraduate degree from the University of Tulsa.

Statement from Pittsburg Community Schools:

"On March 6, Amy Robertson was hired by the Pittsburg Community Schools' Board of Education to become the head principal at Pittsburg High School. On April 4, 2017, Dr. Robertson resigned from her contract with Pittsburg Community Schools USD250.

In light of the issues that arose, Dr. Robertson felt it was in the best interest of the district to resign her position. The Board has agreed to accept her resignation.

The Board will reopen the position and begin the process anew."

Superintendent Brown praised the reporters with the student newspaper, The Booster Redux, saying: "Our kids ask questions and don't just accept something because somebody told them."

Brown says the district will likely make changes to its vetting process.

Robertson is currently working in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.