Broken Arrow Woman Sentenced To Life For Husband's Murder

By: Christina Good Voice, NewsOn6.com
Judith Nix March 10, 2017 mug Judith Nix March 10, 2017 mug
TULSA, Oklahoma -

A Broken Arrow woman convicted last month for the murder of her husband was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, online court records show. 

Judith Nix, 70, was found guilty March 10, 2017, of murdering her husband, Ken Nix on March 21, 2016, in their Broken Arrow home during an argument. 

3/10/2017 Related Story: Jury Finds BA Woman Guilty Of Murder In Husband's Death

Nix's defense claimed that during that argument in a bedroom, Ken lunged for a gun and they said Nix, fearing for her life, grabbed the gun and shot Ken twice in the head in self-defense.

Nix then staged the crime to try to make it look like a suicide, prosecutors said. 

At her April 5 sentencing, the court heard a victim impact statement and acknowledged receipt of letters and a memo on behalf of Nix, according to online court documents.

Nix was sentenced to life in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, but she did receive credit for time already served. 

News On 6
303 N. Boston Ave.
Tulsa, OK 74103
Newson6.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
