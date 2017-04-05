Broken Arrow Woman Sentenced To Life For Husband's Murder

A Broken Arrow woman convicted last month for the murder of her husband was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison, online court records show.

Judith Nix, 70, was found guilty March 10, 2017, of murdering her husband, Ken Nix on March 21, 2016, in their Broken Arrow home during an argument.

Nix's defense claimed that during that argument in a bedroom, Ken lunged for a gun and they said Nix, fearing for her life, grabbed the gun and shot Ken twice in the head in self-defense.

Nix then staged the crime to try to make it look like a suicide, prosecutors said.

At her April 5 sentencing, the court heard a victim impact statement and acknowledged receipt of letters and a memo on behalf of Nix, according to online court documents.

Nix was sentenced to life in the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, but she did receive credit for time already served.